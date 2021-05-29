Salt Lake man charged with sex abuse of child is suspect in similar cases, police say

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 28, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A Salt Lake City man is facing a charge of sexual abuse of a child, a second-degree felony, and police say he is a suspect in several other similar incidents.

Dale Scott Frary, 59, was arrested Wednesday for allegedly touching a young girl under her clothing at the apartment complex in which he lives, states a probable cause affidavit filed in 3rd District Court by a Salt Lake City police officer.

The alleged incident was reported to the Salt Lake City Police Department on May 20.

“The complaint also described the A/P (arrested person) handing out candy to the children at the playground of the complex and luring them to his apartment,” the statement says.

According to the statement, Frary was interviewed on May 21 and “only admitted to incidental physical contact with the victim child while ‘playing’ with children on the playground.” He also admitted to regularly passing out candy to the children in the playground area, the statement says.

The girl, who is younger than 10 years old, was subsequently interviewed and told investigators that Frary touched her “right here” and indicated her genital area, the statement says. a

On May 25, SLCPD officers were called to the apartment complex to “investigate a separate but similar allegation involving another possible victim,” who also is a young girl.

Frary was transported to the Public Safety Building for further interview.

During the interview and post Miranda, Frary admitted to touching the original victim in the playground area of the apartments on the date on which the incident reportedly occurred, the statement says.

“The A/P admitted to being sexually attracted to children and admitted to touching 2

other unidentified female children in a similar manner several weeks prior,” the affidavit says.

Frary was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail, where he is being held on no bail.