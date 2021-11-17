Salt Lake Police arrest man with ‘realistic-looking air gun’ at City and County Building

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 17, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City Police Department officers arrested a 44-year-old man after community members reported seeing him pointing a firearm at several cars and people in the area of the City and County Building.

“This investigation started at approximately 11:34 a.m. when SLC911 received information about a person with a gun near 400 South State Street,” said a news release from SLCPD. “Officers were immediately dispatched to this priority one call and arrived on scene within two minutes of being dispatched.”

When officers arrived in the area, they found the suspect on the southeast corner of the City and County Building. Officers started blocking traffic in all directions and they could see the suspect with the weapon in his waistband.

“An SLCPD officer with a less lethal shotgun arrived on scene and deployed less lethal rounds at the suspect,” the news release said. “The suspect then complied with the commands of the officers and was taken into custody.”

Paramedics transported the suspect to a local hospital for minor injuries.

Officers secured the weapon and determined it to be a realistic-looking air gun, the news release said.

The name of the person arrested will not be released unless and until he is booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail.