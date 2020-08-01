Salt Lake Police ask for public’s help finding missing 77-year-old man

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, July 31, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a 77-year-old man who has been missing since about 5 p.m. Friday.

Thomas Taylor, 77, who has dementia, is missing from 76 S. 500 East.

He is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 165 pounds. He has short, gray hair. He was last seen wearing a black shirt with a white music note on the front, black pants, and loafers.

Anyone who has seen Thomas Taylor or who may know of his whereabouts is asked to call the Salt Lake City Police Department at 801-799-3000 and reference case#20-135051.