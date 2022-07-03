Salt Lake Police Department investigating early morning shooting in city’s Ballpark neighborhood

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, July 3, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — One person was shot and critically injured Sunday morning in the Ballpark neighborhood of Salt Lake City, and police are asking the public to share any information they have to help the investigation.

The police investigation began at 5:28 a.m. on Sunday in the area of 1485 S. Major St.

“And as they arrived, they could hear the shots ringing out,” Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown told reporters at a news briefing early Sunday afternoon. “They found a person hiding behind a car with a gunshot, Our officers immediately started performing life-saving efforts and started checking the area for other victims and the suspects.

“At this point we believe there was a large party nearby and that there was a fight which led up to the shooting. The motive still remains unknown. After the shooting, we believe witnesses and people left who were involved in this shooting. I am asking anyone with information on the shooting to come forward and let us know what you saw.”

Brown said he knows people who live in the neighborhood, which has a suffered more than it should from crimes committed there.

“No one in our community should ever have to explain to their child that the sound the loud sound, popping noises that they woke up, were the sound of gunfire.”

Brown called the Ballpark neighborhood, “one of the city’s most vibrant places to live, work and visit.”

“I want to reassure those living working visiting the ballpark neighborhood this remains a safe and welcoming place,” Brown said.

“As I drove over here this morning I saw families out during the day. I saw people on bikes. I saw people doing yard work. I saw people out having Sunday brunch. We will continue to do everything we can to ensure the safety of our communities here in Salt Lake City and the Ballpark community.”

The department has already increased police saturation to the area, he said, and will continue to do so in areas where the need is greatest.