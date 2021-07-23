Salt Lake Police Department reminds residents of Days of ’47 Parade route rules

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, July 22, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department is reminding residents about road closures and rules as they apply to the Days of ’47 Parade.

The parade begins at 9 a.m. Friday and will be broadcast on KSL.

A news release from SLCPD says those who plan on setting up along the route the evening before the parade should be aware of the following rules:

Do not set up prior to 8 p.m. along the parade route on Thursday.

Do not block the right-of-way along the sidewalks/roadways.

Do not park any vehicle on the route after 8 p.m. Thursday or it will be relocated or towed.

No dogs are permitted along the parade route, with the exception of service animals.

Liberty Park closes at 10 p.m. Thursday and vehicles left in the park will be towed.

Residents should be aware road closures will begin shortly before 6 a.m. Friday until approximately noon. “Please avoid the area and expect delays,” the news release said.