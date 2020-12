SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 9, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police officials are warning the public of a phone scam.

“Just a reminder, we will NEVER call you to ask for money to take care of a warrant,” said a tweet from Salt Lake City Police Department on Wednesday morning. “We’ve had several reports of someone claiming to be a sergeant with our department asking for money to clear a warrant.”

Residents can always call SLCPD at 801-799-3000 to verify who is calling you.