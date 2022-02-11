Salt Lake City police respond to suspicious death at downtown hotel

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 11, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police responded to the scene of a suspicious death Friday morning.

“We are investigating a suspicious death at 616 S. 200 West,” says an SLCPD tweet issued at 7:03 a.m.

That address corresponds with that of a downtown Quality Inn just north of Clark Planetarium.

“The crime scene is secured,” the tweet says. “Detectives are responding. There is no threat to our community.”

