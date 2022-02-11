Salt Lake City police respond to suspicious death at downtown hotel

By
Gephardt Daily Staff
-
Photo: Salt Lake City Police Department

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 11, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police responded to the scene of a suspicious death Friday morning.

“We are investigating a suspicious death at 616 S. 200 West,” says an SLCPD tweet issued at 7:03 a.m.

That address corresponds with that of a downtown Quality Inn just north of Clark Planetarium.

“The crime scene is secured,” the tweet says. “Detectives are responding. There is no threat to our community.”

Gephardt Daily will have additional information as it is released.

Photo: Salt Lake City Police Department

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here