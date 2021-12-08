Salt Lake Police searching for man missing since 2017

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 8, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake Police are searching for a man missing since 2017.

Justin Hooiman, 32, was residing at Fortitude Treatment Center in Salt Lake City in 2017, said a statement from SLCPD.

“Justin was required to check in and out of the facility each time he left,” the statement said. “In late November, Justin left the facility and did not return. Justin has not been heard from since.”

The Salt Lake City Police Department considers Hooiman’s disappearance suspicious and the case is being investigated by homicide detectives.

Anyone with information regarding Hooiman’s disappearance or whereabouts should call the Salt Lake City Police Department at 801-799-300.