Salt Lake police searching for missing, endangered 10-year-old boy

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 9, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police are searching for a missing, endangered 10-year-old boy.

Dieudonne Legoto has been missing since 8 a.m. Tuesday, said a tweet from SLCPD.

He requires medications that he does not have, the tweet said.

Dieudonne may be using a Razor scooter and is familiar with using mass transit, the tweet added.

He may be wearing the black, red and white clothing shown on the right below.

Anyone who sees Dieudonne or who knows his whereabouts is asked to call SLCPD on 801-799-3000; the case number is #21-23133.