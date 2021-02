SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 18, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police are searching for a person of interest after a pair of robberies at Sprouts grocery store.

“The same suspect robbed the Sprouts at 216 S. 700 East on Jan. 5 and Feb. 1,” said a tweet from SLCPD. “If you know who he is, or have any information, please call 801-799-3000 and reference case numbers 21-18344 or 21-2295.”