Salt Lake police searching for vehicle in connection with aggravated assault case

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 3, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police are searching for a vehicle in connection with an aggravated assault case.

A tweet from SLCPD said the vehicle was involved in an aggravated assault on July 23, in the area of 1300 S. West Temple St.

The vehicle is a white Toyota Corolla, possibly a 2009 model.

It has front-end damage on the passenger side, and appears to have a black trim piece on the rear bumper just under the truck.

Anyone who recognizes the vehicle or has any information on it is asked to call SLCPD on 801-799-300 and reference case #21-130428.