Salt Lake police seek public’s help finding missing 15-year-old

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 23, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teen.

Mangus Peterson, 15, was last seen in the Avenues at about 2 p.m. Friday, according to a tweet from Salt Lake City Police.

Peterson is 6 feet tall, has long, blond hair, and was wearing a white shirt and black pants.

He had a backpack and skateboard with him, and officials say he may be near University of Utah.

Anyone who has seen Mangus Peterson or who knows where he may be is asked to call 911.