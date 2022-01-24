Salt Lake Police seek public’s help finding missing, endangered man

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 23, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a man who is missing and may be having mental problems.

“Donald Brown, 53, was last seen on the the Limekiln Gulch Trail with his dog. Donald is showing signs of having a mental health illness,” SLCPD tweeted late Sunday night.

Brown is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. His hair is brown and he has hazel eyes.

He was wearing black tights, a red vest, red hat and running shoes. He also had on a small backpack.

Police say he went on a hike Sunday with his dog, a border collie named Tucker, and parked at the trailhead on Tomahawk Drive. The dog also is missing.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call 801-799-3000. Please reference case 22-13742.