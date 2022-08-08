Salt Lake Police seeking info on pickup driver they say hit building, caused gas leak, fled on bike

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police are asking the public for tips on a male suspect who they say hit building with his pickup truck, causing damage and a gas leak, and then fled the area on a bicycle.

This investigation started at 9:25 a.m. Monday when dispatch received multiple calls about a truck hitting a building near 2050 S. Redwood Road. While responding, officers were told the truck hit a gas meter, causing a leak.

The Salt Lake City Fire Department and Dominion Energy responded to assess the gas leak.

“After the crash, witnesses told officers the driver of the truck took off on a bicycle,” the SLCPD statement says. “There is no suspect description available that would substantially help with the investigation.

“Gold Cross took the passenger, a woman, to the hospital with minor injuries. Officers are still determining the cause of the crash and are working to identify the driver.”

The statement did not say whether the passenger declined to identify the driver, or was unable to.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call 801-799-3000 and reference case #22-152082.

Gephardt Daily will have additional information as it is released.