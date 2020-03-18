Salt Lake Temple damaged during quake, including Angel Moroni statue

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 18, 2020, (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Temple sustained minor damage during Wednesday morning’s earthquake.

A statement released by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is as follows:

The Salt Lake Temple, which is undergoing a seismic upgrade, sustained some minor damage during Wednesday morning’s earthquake. The trumpet on the Angel Moroni statue fell off, and there is minor displacement of some of the temple’s smaller spire stones. No workers were injured. Crews on the job site have been sent home for the day, and a full assessment is underway to determine needs going forward. This event emphasizes why this project is so necessary to preserve this historic building and create a safer environment for all our patrons and visitors.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information becomes available.