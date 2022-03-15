Same suspect sought for 3 aggravated robberies in Salt Lake County

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, March 15, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The same suspect is being sought for three recent robberies in Salt Lake City and South Salt Lake.

A statement from the South Salt Lake Police Department says officers are looking for suspect David Converse Harris based on tips received.

He is wanted in connection with the following robberies:

Maverik, 514 W. 3900 South, South Salt Lake, committed on March 6.

Metro by T-Mobile store, 87 W. 3300 South, South Salt Lake, committed on March 9

Boost Mobile Store, 2075 S. 700 East, Salt Lake City, on March 9

“David Converse Harris, 33, has been identified through tips submitted,” the SSLPD statement says. “Detectives were able to investigate the leads to confirm the suspect’s identity.

“David is 6 feet tall and weighs 175 pounds. David has brown hair and brown eyes. David has a black rose tattoo on the top of his left hand. David is a homeless male who is known to frequent the area of Salt Lake City, South Salt Lake, and West Valley City.”

He likely travels by TRAX train between locations, the statement says.

“David should be considered to be armed and dangerous as he used a handgun during the commission of each aggravated robbery.

“If you have any information on where David may be located, please contact Detective Hill at [email protected] or at 801-412-3655. If you observe David in a public place, please do not approach him and call 911 immediately.”