San Juan Co. Sheriff: Pickup driver flees law enforcement twice, crashes through fence

SAN JUAN COUNTY, Utah, May 3, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — A man driving a red pickup truck fled two attempted traffic stops Friday.

The incident began just before noon near State Route 191’s milepost 37, a news release from the San Juan County Sheriff says. Reports to dispatch said the driver appeared to be behaving as if he were intoxicated.

“When law enforcement made contact with the male driver, he refused to obey lawful commands and took off in his vehicle from the scene heading south on SR 191 towards Bluff,” the SJCSO statement says.

“Officers pursued the driver but terminated the pursuit just north of Bluff near the cut off road. Bluff elementary school was placed on lockdown at that time. A short time later a San Juan County Deputy located the vehicle near the old Bluff Elementary school and followed it from a safe distance out of town.

“The vehicle left Bluff City traveling south on SR 191 towards Sand Island. UHP attempted to stop the vehicle and it again fled.”

Near milepost 22 on SR-191 the red truck lost control, and crashed through the fence, the release says.

“After the crash, the officers on scene immediately began to render aid to the driver and sole occupant of the truck until medical personnel were able to get to the scene.

“The driver of the red truck was transported by EMS and was a short time later flown out to the hospital.”

The case remains under investigation.

“We would like to thank all those that were involved and helped from Utah Highway Patrol, San Juan County Sheriff’s Office, Blanding Police Department, Bluff EMS, Bluff Fire, Blanding EMS, Blanding Fire, and Classic Air Med.”