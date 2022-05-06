San Juan County crews rescue hiker with broken ankle in Mule Canyon

San Juan County Search and Rescue crews rescued a hiker who broke an ankle Tuesday in Mule Canyon. Photo: San Juan County Search and Rescue Facebook page

BLANDING, Utah, May 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — San Juan County Search and Rescue crews rescued a hiker who broke an ankle Tuesday in Mule Canyon.

The hiker was injured about 12:20 p.m. on the House on Fire Trail in Mule Canyon, according to a post on the San Juan County Search and Rescue Facebook page.

It took about 2 1/2 hours for paramedics and rescue crews to transport the hiker to an ambulance waiting at the trailhead, the post states.

Those interested in joining the volunteer search and rescue team are encouraged to contact the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office. Volunteers also can participate in monthly training meetings, the post states.

