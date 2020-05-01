San Juan County officials searching for 2 persons of interest last seen in Aneth

Gary Lee Jr. Photo Courtesy: San Juan County Sheriff

SAN JUAN COUNTY, Utah, April 30, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — San Juan County officials are searching for two persons of interest last seen in Aneth.

“Looking for Gary Lee Jr. and Cecil Vijil,” said a Facebook post from San Juan County Sheriff’s Office. “They were last seen in Aneth, Utah. Here is a picture of Gary Lee Jr. and their truck.”

The post did not say what the men are wanted in connection with.

Aneth is southeast of Monticello.

Anyone who sees either of the men or the truck is asked to contact San Juan County Sheriff’s Office at 435-587-2237.

