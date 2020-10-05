San Juan County officials searching for missing man

SAN JUAN COUNTY, Utah, Oct. 5, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — San Juan County officials are searching for a missing man, it was announced Monday.

A vehicle belonging to Carlos David Henry, 50, was reported abandoned in the area of Valley of the Gods near Mexican Hat and Goosenecks State Park, said a Facebook post from San Juan County Sheriff’s Office. He was last seen in the Blanding area Sept. 18.

“Search efforts for Mr. Henry have not been successful,” the post said.

Henry is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall and 175 pounds.

Anyone who sees Henry or has information about his whereabouts is asked to call San Juan County officials on 435-587-2237.