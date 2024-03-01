San Juan County officials ask for info on 2 men missing since Monday

MONTICELLO, Utah, March 1, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office is asking for information on two men missing since Monday.

William “Drew” Bull, 29, and Christopher “Topher” Owens, 28, have not been heard from since midday Monday, the sheriff’s office said Friday on social media.

Bull and Owens are believed to have left Monday from Blanding in a black Dodge pickup truck, though their direction of travel is unknown, the post says.

Anyone with information about the men is asked to call the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office at 435-587-2237.