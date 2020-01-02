San Juan County Search & Rescue crew spends final hours of 2019 saving hiker

SAN JUAN COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 1, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — San Juan County Search & Rescue crews have revealed how they spend New Year’s Eve.

“Facebook Final callout of 2019!!,” says a Facebook post issued the next day, Wednesday afternoon.

“12/31/19 — At approx 1915 hours dispatch was notified of a hiker east of Monticello who had attempted to reach a remote cabin by hiking in,” the post says. “Individual was unable to make it before dark and due to the snow was unable to continue.”

Rescuers on snowmobiles reached the stranded hiker about two hours later, at 11:15 p.m. Temperatures that night reportedly dipped to the low 20s.

“He was given a ride out and back to waiting deputies who shuttled him back to public safety building in Monticello to await a ride,” the post said of the victim.

“Call complete at 2225 hours and everyone had a happy new year!!”