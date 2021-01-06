San Juan County Sheriff’s Office warns of counterfeit $100 bills

SAN JUAN COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 6, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office is warning businesses of counterfeit $100 bills that are circulating in the community.

“ALERT to all San Juan County businesses; there have been a number of counterfeit $100 dollar bills starting to circulate in San Juan County,” said a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office. “Please be aware of the bills that your business is taking; if possible please use a counterfeit detector pen. Counterfeit bills cannot be accepted at financial institutions.”

If a counterfeit bill or bills get passed at your business and you notice it you are asked to contact law enforcement immediately on 435-587-2237.