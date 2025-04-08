San Juan County woman last seen March 31 found safe

SAN JUAN COUNTY, Utah, April 8, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman reported missing from San Juan County has been found and is safe, a news release from the Sheriff’s Office says.

Emily Wolfe, 34, had last been seen on March 31 in the Spanish Valley area of northern San Juan County.

“Emily has been located and is safe,” the SJCS statement says.

“We want to thank all who shared this post in hopes of raising awareness and spreading the word. Thank you for helping us keep our communities in and around San Juan County safe!”