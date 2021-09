SANDY, Utah, Aug. 31, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Sandy City Animal Services is searching for the owner of a 5-foot long boa constrictor.

“On Aug. 31, our officers brought in a 5-foot long boa from the area of 10100 S. 1900 East,” said a Facebook post from Sandy City Animal Services.

“If you are missing a snake, and it be would hard not to missssss one this large, please contact the shelter to pick it up.”

Sandy City Animal Services can be reached at 801-352-4450.