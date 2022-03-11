Sandy City comments after fire captain jailed for alleged child exploitation charges

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, March 11, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Salt Lake County man employed by the Sandy City Fire Department as a captain is being held without bail on seven charges of sexual exploitations of a minor.

Clinton McKee, 45, faces the second-degree felony charges after evidence was allegedly found that he was downloading and distributing child pornography, and used hidden cameras to make recordings of local teenage girls changing their clothes.

According to McKee’s probable cause statement, filed by an officer of the Utah Attorney General’s Office, a social media company filed a CyberTipline report regarding McKee’s alleged crimes on Jan. 10 of this year.

An IP address was forwarded to the Utah Attorney General’s Office, Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. Warrants served linked McKee to the IP address. Videos found include one in which a girl, about 5 years old, was sexually assaulted by an adult male.

Suspect statement

“After being his rights per Miranda, Clinton McKee agreed to speak to investigators,” the probable cause statement says. “He admitted to using the social media company to view and distribute child pornography to other users.”

McKee also admitted to hiding cameras in a home business where teenage girls would undress, and to recording video of the nude girls, the statement says.

“Those digital files were located by investigators,” the probable cause statement says.

McKee was booked into the Salt Lake County jail on Thursday. He is being held without bail.

Sandy Police statement

On Friday afternoon, the Sandy City Police Department issued a statement on the case:

“Sandy City officials were saddened to learn Sandy Fire Captain Clinton McKee was the subject of an open criminal investigation by the Utah Attorney General’s Office,” it said.

“Captain McKee was immediately placed on administrative leave pending an administrative investigation into the allegations of criminal conduct.

“Sandy City leadership and staff are committed to complete transparency and will cooperate fully with the Attorney General’s Office regarding their investigation.”