Sandy City PD busts serial shoplifters

SANDY, Utah, June 22, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Sandy City police busted a pair of shoplifters who it turns out appear to have been active all over Utah.

The department’s Thursday news release said officers from patrol and the crime suppression unit responded to a report of a theft in progress at a local home improvement retailer.

Officers were able to assist the store in detaining two suspects who were attempting to push a cart with over $5,400 worth of circuit breakers with the intention of stealing the items. The pair was arrested on charges of second-degree felony theft.

Since the caper last week, Sandy City PD said, “It was discovered that the same suspects were involved in other retail theft cases throughout the state.

“Officers worked with the Utah Attorney General’s Office division of Crimes Against Statewide Economy to investigate and bring charges against the suspects.”