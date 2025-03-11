Sandy City PD issues pointed press release after felony arrest of repeat DUI driver

SANDY, Utah, March 10, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — The Sandy City Police Department issued a pointed press release Monday after two of its officers arrested a woman for drunk driving only to discover she has a long history of felony DUI arrests.

“The driver was found with several open containers and several impairing medications in her vehicle,” the release says. “A records check showed she had seven prior DUI arrests with two of them being a felony. In the State of Utah, once the driver has a felony conviction for DUI, every DUI after that, is also a felony DUI.

“Officers conveyed to the judge in the Probable Cause Statement that the driver has no regard for the judicial system, or the safety of the community by citing the following: “The driver obviously has no regard for the safety of the motoring public, has no regard for the civil administrative restrictions placed on her by the DMV License Division, and has no regard for judicial restrictions, or commands given by any Honorable Judge in multiple counties.

“According to NHTSA (the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration), impaired drivers operate their vehicles 80 times before having any police contact. She is a clear and present danger to the public and it is only a matter of time before she kills or substantially injures a member of our community.”

Third District Court Judge Douglas Hogan stated in the approval of the Probable Cause statement: “The court finds substantial evidence to support the charge, and finds by clear and convincing evidence that (the driver) would constitute a substantial danger to any other individual or to the community, or is likely to flee the jurisdiction of the court if released on bail. Therefore, the court orders that (the driver) is to be held without bail.”

Sandy City PD did not release the name of the woman taken into custody.

All reactions:

126126