SANDY, Utah, April 7, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Detectives with the Sandy City Police Department have shared a photo of evidence collected recently as they served a search warrant.

The warrant was granted following an investigation into drug distribution.

“Detectives located scales, packaging materials, $5,000 cash, meth, suspected MDMA pills, and over 40 grams of cocaine,” the SCPD statement says.

“The suspect, a probation fugitive, was arrested and booked into jail.”