Sandy City PD: Motorcyclist dead after hit and run; SUV driver arrested

SANDY, Utah, Oct. 8, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A motorcyclist died at the scene at about 1 a.m. Sunday morning after being struck by an SUV, police say.

The victim was a 21-year-old man, Lt. Dean Carriger, Sandy City Police Department, told Gephardt Daily.

The driver left the scene, in the area of 7600 S. Union Park Ave., without rendering aid, according to court documents, but later called dispatch from a fast food restaurant and revealed his location.

The SUV driver, identified as 21-year-old Joseph Christian Ornelas, showed signs of impairment, and was booked into the Salt Lake County jail for investigation of:

Negligently operating a vehicle resulting in death, a second-degree felony

Failure to remain at accident involving death, a third-degree felony

Driving on suspended/revoked/disqualified license for qualifying circumstances, a second-degree felony

Alcohol restricted driver, a class B misdemeanor

Interlock restricted driver operating vehicle without interlock system, a class B misdemeanor

Violation of restricted license, an infraction

Ornelas reportedly left the scene and drove to a residential area, where neither he nor his passenger lived, his court documents say. He then walked to a nearby Del Taco, at 8580 S. 1300 East, and called dispatch.

“He was ultimately booked into the Salt Lake County jail on suspicion of driving while impaired by alcohol and marijuana,” Carriger said. “He was cooperative with police. Officers did obtain a blood sample during the investigation.”

Ornelas’ affidavit says he was approaching an intersection when he struck the motorcyclist, who was stopped for a red light at an intersection.

Ornelas was assessed by EMS after responders met him at the Del Taco.

“I asked him how much he had to drink, and he stated he had two shots of Bacardi Rum,” says the affidavit, filed by an officer of the Sandy City Police Department. “He then stated he had a suspended driver license. (A records check showed his DL is suspended for a previous DUI, and he also has a current warrant for DUI).”

The officer asked Ornelas to submit to a standardized field sobriety test, and he complied, showing signs of impairment and failing to track an officer’s finger. A warrant was sought for the blood draw, and it was performed.

Ornelas was ordered to be held without bail.