SANDY, Utah, May 18, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Sandy City Police officials are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing, at risk man.

Paul Jensen, 30, was last seen at about 1 a.m. Saturday in the Historic Sandy area, a news release says.

“Paul was wearing a bleached denim vest, black shirt and green pants,” it says.

“Any information on Paul’s whereabouts, please call Sandy Police 801-799-3000 re case Sy25-23329.”