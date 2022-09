SANDY, Utah, Sept. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Sandy City police are asking for the public’s help identifying a theft suspect.

“Attempt to identify — an unknown female suspect used a stolen credit card to purchase items from the Homegoods store in Sandy,” says a tweet issued Tuesday morning by the department.

“If you have any information on this suspect please contact Sandy Police at 801-799-3000 and reference case #SY2022-44729.”