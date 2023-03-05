Sandy City police evacuate tenants from burning apartment complex; quick acting cops likely saved lives

SANDY, Utah, Mar. 5, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Sandy City police officers likely saved lives early Sunday morning when they rousted sleeping residents from a burning apartment complex.

Sandy City Fire Deputy Chief Ryan McConaghie told Gephardt Daily, on scene, that the fire was first reported about 2:51 a.m. by Sandy police officers who saw flames coming from a second floor balcony of the Liberty Heights Apartments, 8176 S. 1300 East.

The officers notified emergency dispatchers and wasted no time running door-to-door, shouting at residents of the three story 12 unit complex to “Wake up!” and to “Get out!”

When fire crews arrived, they saw the flames had spread quickly from the second to third floor, and made the decision to call out a second alarm.

For the next 40 minutes, it was a give and take battle, as the stubborn fire burned into an attic area and through the roof, before firefighters brought it under control.

According to McConaghie, “Everybody was able to get out. There was one individual in one of the units that was transported for just minor smoke inhalation.

“Both of the police officers that were knocking doors, trying to notify people, were also taken to the hospital, just as a precaution to be checked out.”

While firefighters remained on scene, “keeping an eye out” for potential flare ups, the fire marshal and police detectives were “working with some of the occupants trying to determine what happened,” McConaghie said.

As firefighting activity died down it appeared at least one person was in the process of being detained by police outside the apartment complex; the reason remains unclear.

Six of the 12 units were deemed “uninhabitable” after the early morning fire; the extent of the damage to the remaining six apartments had yet to be determined.”

The local Red Cross chapter was also called in to see if temporary housing would be needed by any of the displaced apartment dwellers.

McConaghie said investigators were checking to see if the apartments had functioning smoke alarms. He said the fire was a good reminder for everyone to check and see if their smoke alarms charged and in good working order.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information becomes available.