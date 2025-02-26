Sandy City Police make DUI arrest of mother who had 3 kids in vehicle, BAC score nearly 6x legal limit

SANDY, Utah, Feb. 25, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — A 31-year-old Sandy woman was arrested Monday night after she allegedly drove her vehicle into a neighbor’s stone mailbox, then left the scene.

A Sandy City Police officer who contacted the woman, Kerri Lynn Housley, saw signs she was intoxicated and learned she had three children, ages 4, 6 and 8, in her vehicle at the time of the incident. The mail box collision happened in the area of 11675 S. Eagle Bend Road when she was on the way to a parent-teacher conference, arrest documents say.

Housley, who told the officer she is employed as a preschool teacher, was given a field sobriety test, which indicated a high likelihood she was intoxicated. A breath test came back at .291 BAC nearly two hours after the reported crash. A person is considered intoxicated in Utah with a BAC of .05.

Housley told officers she had not drunk alcohol after returning to her house. Housley’s vehicle was towed, and an open container of Buffalo Trace Whiskey was found inside.

Housley was arrested for investigation of alleged:

Three counts of driving under the influence with passenger younger than 16, a class A misdemeanor

Three counts of reckless endangerment, a class A misdemeanor

DUI, first offense in 10 years, a class B misdemeanor

Failure to comply with duties at vehicle accident with property damage, a class B misdemeanor

Failure to comply with accident duties, a class C misdemeanor

Open container/drinking alcohol in vehicle, a class C misdemeanor

Improper left turn, an infraction

Housley’s bail was set at $1,500. She is no longer listed among current inmates.