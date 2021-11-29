Sandy City police seek armed robbery suspect who concealed face, left tattoos on display

SANDY, Utah, Nov. 29, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Sandy City Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspected wanted for the armed robbery of the Sandy Stop gas station.

“On 11/25/21 a male robbed the Sandy Stop gas station at gunpoint,” a police statement says.

“The suspect had multiple distinguishable hand tattoos,” says the statement, providing photos.

The images make one wonder if such recognizable tattoos are a smart fashion choice for someone whose “career” makes him likely to appear on surveillance video.

“If you recognize these tattoos and the male they belong to, please let us know!,” the SCPD statement says, providing the police contact number of 801-799-3000.