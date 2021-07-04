Sandy City police seek help finding missing endangered woman last seen Friday

Masako Kenley, 53, was last seen heading north towards Layton, where she reportedly planned to meet friends for dinner. She was driving a white Honda Odyssey, Utah plate No. 117PJP. Family and friends say she never arrived.

Neighbors have taken it upon themselves to mount search efforts for the missing woman, who the Sandy Police Department now confirms was last seen in the area of 7134 S. 700 East in Midvale on July 2, 2021 around 4 p.m.

“Masako’s car was later found in a parking lot at 11100 S. Auto Mall Dr. in Sandy,” according to a Sandy PD tweet early Sunday afternoon.

Masako is described as Asian, 5 feet 2 inches tall and 110 pounds, with shoulder length black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue floral shirt, dark blue jeans, and dark blue sandals, police said.

Sandy PD acknowledged the neighborhood’s efforts to find the missing woman.

“The Sandy Police Department appreciates the help and assistance of Masako’s friends, neighbors, and the community that have organized and initiated searches for Masako.

“If you have any information regarding Masako please contact the Sandy PD at 801-568-7200,” Sandy Police statement said.