Sandy City police seek info on man suspected of $17K theft

SANDY, Utah, Nov. 15, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Sandy City Police Department is asking the public for tips to help them find a man suspected of vehicle and home burglary.

“Help us identify this male!,” says a SCPD social media post.

“Yesterday, this male broke into a vehicle in a church parking lot, stealing the victim’s garage door opener. The suspect then entered the victim’s home and stole approximately $17,000 worth of cash and property (including a handgun) from the residence.”

The suspect is believed to have driven a white Nissan Sentra dating from 2016 to 2019. The plate number is not known.

“Notice the two different sets of rims on the vehicle,” the police request says. “Please let us know if you recognize this male/vehicle.”

To contact the SCPD, call 801-799-3000.