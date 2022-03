SANDY, Utah, March 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Sandy City Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing, endangered adult.

Ashlee Monson, who answers to the name “Michelle,” was last seen in the area of 7900 S. 600 East, says a police statement issued just after 1 p.m. Saturday.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Monson, 25, is asked to call Sandy police at 801-799-3000. The case number is 22-12186.