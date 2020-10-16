Sandy City warns of recent mountain lion sightings

SANDY, Utah, Oct. 15, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Sandy City officials are warning residents of multiple mountain lion sightings in the last week.

“A mountain lion has been seen in Brandon Park in the early morning hours, 4:30 a.m., this week,” said a Facebook post from Sandy City Animal Services late Thursday afternoon. “Brandon Park is a gully/wildland area that runs north/south between Wasatch Boulevard and 11400 South at about 1900/2000 East.”

There have also been several reports of a mountain lion in the Bell Canyon Park just a little further to the west. It is likely the same cougar, officials said.

The Division of Wildlife Resources and animal service officers are aware of the situation and will remove the animal when it is located.

The post offered the following recommendations for mountain lion encounters from the National Park Service.