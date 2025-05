SANDY, Utah, May 7, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — A driver in Sandy was clocked at nearly double the legal speed limit in a residential area with crosswalks.

“A driver was cited for traveling 65 mph in a 35 mph zone near 10200 S. Monroe St.,” says a social media post from the Sandy City Police.

“This stretch of road includes two pedestrian crosswalks, and while they were unattended at the time, that could have easily been different.

“Speeding through residential areas puts everyone at risk.”