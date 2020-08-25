Sandy foot masseuse facing sex abuse charges

SANDY, Utah, Aug. 25, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A Sandy foot masseuse is facing forcible sexual abuse charges after he allegedly touched two women inappropriately and asked them if they wanted to have relations with him.

A probable cause statement from the 3rd District Court of Salt Lake City said Hong Guang Lin, 63, is facing charges of:

Object rape, a first-degree felony

Two counts of forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony

On June 13, a woman entered the Foot Relax Center located at 9449 S. 700 East, for a foot massage, the statement said, and Lin offered a full-body massage for a discounted price.

During the massage the suspect allegedly asked the woman to roll onto her back; he then began touching her inappropriately. He then exited and re-entered the room and continued to touch her inappropriately. Lin allegedly then asked her if she wanted to have sexual relations and she declined.

“The victim pointed to a posted sign in the room which states ‘any sexual or illegal services are not allowed here in our store,” the statement said. Lin allegedly touched her again before she left, the statement added.

On Aug. 9, another female victim entered the same Foot Relax Center and was offered a full-body massage for a discounted price.

“During the massage she was asked to roll on her back but she felt nervous and exposed so she covered her breasts,” the statement said. Lin then allegedly told the victim that if she had relations with him “he would not make her pay for the massage,” the statement said. “She immediately declined and pointed to the same sign posted in the room.”

Lin was arrested Monday and after being read his Miranda rights, he allegedly admitted to asking the two women to have sexual relations with him; he also admitted he touched them inappropriately, and that “he was sorry for doing what he did,” the statement said.

The suspect was transported to Salt Lake County Jail with his bail set at $40,030.