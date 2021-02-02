Sandy man arrested after allegedly setting fire to neighbor’s car

SANDY, Utah, Feb. 2, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A Sandy man has been arrested after he allegedly set fire to his neighbor’s car.

A probable cause statement from the 3rd District Court of Salt Lake County said Terry Roger Turner, 33, is facing a charge of arson, a second-degree felony.

The arresting officer responded to a report that a vehicle was on fire in a carport in the area of 860 E. Hollyhock Ave. Monday afternoon.

“Upon arrival Sandy Fire was on scene and the fire was out,” the statement said. “The vehicle was damaged to the point it may be a total loss.”

A family member of the suspect said they saw him walk past the front door with a gas can in his hand. That family member went out and noticed the neighbor’s vehicle was on fire, and tried to put the fire out.

Turner was not on scene at that time, but returned a couple hours later.

He was taken into custody and read his Miranda rights; he admitted to lighting the car on fire and said: “They hacked my brain, so I had to do it.”

He was transported to Salt Lake County Jail, where he is being held without bail.