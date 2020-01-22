Sandy man arrested in Arizona after traffic stop yields nearly $3.7M in drugs

LITTLEFIELD, Arizona, Jan. 22, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A man from Sandy, Utah, has been booked into an Arizona jail after a traffic stop turned up illegal drugs with a street value of nearly $3.7 million.

Logan Lewis Pederson, 30, was booked into the Mohave County jail after the stop, on Interstate 15 near milepost 21, near Beaver Dam/Littlefield, Arizona.

“During the traffic stop the driver, identified as Logan Lewis Pederson, 30 of Sandy, Utah, would not make eye contact with deputies and appeared extremely nervous,” a statement from the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office says.

“A St. George Police Department K9 was called to assist, and alerted to the presence of narcotics inside the vehicle.”

Law enforcement officials found the following in the car:

Six one gallon jugs, weighing a total of 66 pounds, of a liquid substance that field tested positive for methamphetamine

Six bricks of a white powdery substance that weighed a total of 13.2 pounds and field tested positive for cocaine

A substance that field tested positive as meth in the amount of 2.2 pounds.

Numerous boxes containing 1,000 packages of candy infused with THC weighing 206 pounds

The estimated street value of the drugs is approximately $3,696,720, the Mohave County Sheriff’s statement says.

“Logan Lewis Pederson was arrested and charged with Dangerous Drug Possession, Dangerous Drug Possession for Sale, Transportation of Dangerous Drugs, Narcotic Drug Possession, Narcotic Drug Possession for Sale, and Transportation of Narcotic Drugs, all felonies.

“Pederson was arrested and transported to the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility.”