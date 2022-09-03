Sandy man ejected, killed in West Jordan crash

WEST JORDAN, Utah, Sept. 3, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Sandy man died Saturday morning after losing control of his vehicle and striking a cinderblock wall outside a residence.

The 27-year-old man, alone in the northbound vehicle, was ejected and died at the scene, Sgt. Brian Schaaf, West Jordan Police, told Gephardt Daily.

The accident happened at about 3 a.m. in the general area of 6300 S. 5400 West, Schaaf said.

The investigation is ongoing, and it has not been determined whether the man was wearing a seatbelt.

Speed is being considered as a possible factor in the crash, Schaaf said.