Sandy man facing multiple felony charges after more than 13K illegal images found on his devices

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 20, 2019 (Gephardt Daily) — A Sandy man has been charged with 10 felonies after illegal images were found on devices he owns.

Douglas Eugene Saltsman, 40, faces 10 second-degree felony counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

A probable cause statement filed by an agent of the the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force says that in May of this year, the agent was investigating an IP address sharing child sexual exploitation material using a peer-to-peer sharing program.

The agent allegedly obtained files from a source, later identified as Saltsman, which contained child pornography, including videos of a several girls estimated to be 8 years old and younger.

A search warrant was served at Saltsman’s residence, the probable cause statement says, and investigators discovered a drug lab set up in a basement closet.

Saltsman arrived at his residence during the search, the statement says. Post Miranda, he elected not to be interviewed by police.

Several electronic devices were seized, the statement says.

“I found thousands of images and videos of child pornography. Ten images and videos containing child pornography are listed in counts I through X above,” the statement says.

“I submitted 13,020 files of child pornography to the law enforcement service portal of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children; 279 of the submitted files depicted known identified child victims.”

Gephardt Daily will have updates as information becomes available.