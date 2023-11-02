Sandy PD, Attorney General’s retail theft blitz nabs three

SANDY, Utah, Nov. 1, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police say a retail theft “blitz” lead to three arrests and even more solved cases.

“ Officers from Sandy Police in conjunction with detectives from the Attorney General’s Office recently conducted a retail theft blitz,” Sandy PD said on social media Wednesday. “During the blitz, officers apprehended three retail theft suspects.”

Subsequent questioning apparently spilled the goods on other offenses. “Officers were also able to solve numerous other cases throughout the valley because of intel obtained during interviews,” Sandy PD said.

One suspect was booked into jail on felony warrants and charges are to be screened for retail theft, possession of a controlled substance, and paraphernalia.