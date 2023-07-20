Sandy PD looking for missing young woman

SANDY, Utah, July 20, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are asking for the public’s assistance locating a missing 19-year-old.
“Sandy Police need your help to locate an at-risk missing person,” the department said in a 10:30 p.m. statement Wednesday.
“Kjera Annalee-Mae Matthes is high functioning autistic and has been missing for 36 hours (since 7/18/23 in the morning).
“She was last seen in the area of 430 E 8900 S wearing a black shirt with spaghetti straps, black sweats and a black headband.” She’s described as a white female, 5’7″, 170-190 lbs, with brown, green and grey hair, medium length and straight.
“Kjera has never been away this long. If you have any information please contact Sandy Police Dispatch at 801-799-3000 and reference case SY23-37846.”