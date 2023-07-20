Sandy PD looking for missing young woman

SANDY, Utah, July 20, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are asking for the public’s assistance locating a missing 19-year-old.

“Sandy Police need your help to locate an at-risk missing person,” the department said in a 10:30 p.m. statement Wednesday.

“Kjera Annalee-Mae Matthes is high functioning autistic and has been missing for 36 hours (since 7/18/23 in the morning).

“She was last seen in the area of 430 E 8900 S wearing a black shirt with spaghetti straps, black sweats and a black headband.” She’s described as a white female, 5’7″, 170-190 lbs, with brown, green and grey hair, medium length and straight.