Sandy PD nabs a bevy, or boatload, of porch pirates

SANDY, Utah, Dec. 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — In an operation begun only a day ago, Sandy police say they’ve nabbed seven porch pirates and have another identified.

In a note that eliminates any kind of fuzzy Christmas motive, multiple hard drugs were found with the suspects, according to a Sandy Police Department press release Thursday on social media.

Early Wednesday morning after reviewing multiple videos from doorbell ring apps, officers immediately saturated the area looking for the suspect vehicle the alleged culprits used. By 11:15 a.m. “a citizen with a keen eye” spotted the vehicle, according to the post.

“Sandy’s Crime Suppression Unit officers began researching those associated with the suspect vehicle and mapped out a plan to apprehend them. At 1 p.m, CSU officers located the suspects in two vehicles in a business parking lot in Cottonwood Heights.”

After some surveillance, police said, one vehicle was stopped in the parking lot, while the other was followed into a nearby neighborhood. “Seven total suspects were arrested. All missing packages were recovered.”

In addition, the post said, heroin, meth, fentanyl, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, stolen identity documents, and a dangerous weapon were seized. Multiple suspects had several felony warrants. The last suspect was not located, but has been identified, police said.

“This is a reminder that there is no safe harbor for criminals in Sandy, and in addition to posting your videos to social media, be sure to report the crime to the police too!”