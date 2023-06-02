Sandy police: 10-month-old in stable condition following bathtub accident

SANDY, Utah, June 2, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 10-month-old is in stable condition after being found unresponsive in a bathtub Friday at a Sandy home, police said.

Police responded about 11:25 a.m. to a possible drowning at a home near 11700 S. Brisbane Drive, Sandy City Police Sgt. Greg Moffitt told Gephardt Daily.

“The father was bathing the 10-month-old [and] stepped out of the bathroom for just a minute … to check on another child,” Moffitt said.

When the father returned to the bathroom, he noticed the infant had rolled out of the baby bathing seat and was unresponsive, police said.

Police began CPR on the child until medical personnel arrived and took over life-saving measures, Moffitt said.

The infant was transported by medical helicopter to an area hospital and later taken to Primary Children’s Hospital, where the child was breathing and in stable condition, he said.

Police say the near drowning is believed to be an accident.