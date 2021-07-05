Sandy police: Body of missing woman found near Jordan River

SANDY, Utah, July 4, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Sandy Police Department announced Sunday night that Masako Kenley, who had been missing since Friday, has been found deceased.

The woman’s body was located along the Jordan River, near 8900 S. 700 West, police stated on Twitter at 11:25 p.m. Sunday.

Rocky Mountain Rescue Dogs Inc. assisted with the search, “which was pivotal in locating Mrs. Kenley due to the thick brush and heavily wooded area,” the tweet said.

In a news release, Sandy police also thanked “the numerous volunteers that organized and initiated the searches and the dissemination of information to the public in this case.”

Police are investigating the death of Masako Kenley as suspicious, and are asking anyone who has any information to call Sandy Police Department at 801-799-3000.

The 53-year-old woman had been seen Friday heading north toward Layton, where she reportedly had planned to meet friends for dinner. Family and friends said she never arrived, and she was reported as missing.

Kenley was last seen in Midvale around 4 p.m. Friday.

Her white Honda Odyssey was later found in a parking lot at 11100 S. Auto Mall Dr. in Sandy, according to a tweet by Sandy police early Sunday afternoon.

Friends and neighbors of the missing woman mounted search efforts over the weekend and were planning to go out again Monday morning.

Sandy PD acknowledged the neighborhood’s efforts to find her.

“The Sandy Police Department appreciates the help and assistance of Masako’s friends, neighbors, and the community that have organized and initiated searches for Masako.”

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information is made known.